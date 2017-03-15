HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes To Enjoy Some Art

Empire actress Serayah McNeill was spotted in a striped number during an event at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Serayah was wearing an original Resort 2017; black and grey striped pantsuit with a tie-die design around the chest and a high waist belt, showing off a little torso skin. She paired the suit with a nice pair of metallic pumps and a gold Vince Camuto clutch.
Wearing a natural sea of curls, Serayah kept her make-up at a fresh natural level which went perfectly with her look.
The actress was also recently tapped to be the first brand ambassador for Wet Brush, a TxturePro collection aimed at designing hair care for naturals. The brushes are available at Target, Sally’s and other beauty stores nationwide for you to check out.
What do you think of Serayah’s stripped set? Take our poll!
