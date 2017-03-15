Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Latex Panties And Gold Net Dress


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Nicki Minaj debuted some 28″+ hair while at Paris Fashion Week and has been on this fashion train giving us Barbz looks. Her most recent ensemble while performing in Paris, definitely turned heads. She was styled by Maher Jridi.

The Trini gyal stepped out, Carnival style, wearing $78.00 Atsuko Kudo high waist briefs, a sparkly gold Demode Jewelry diamond bra and Demode Jewelry gold, mesh dress. She wore Jennifer Le knee high boots. Talk about an outfit!

It seems like Nicki is a loyal supporter to designers and creators. She’s been wearing Jennifer Le since 2010! Jennifer took to the Gram and explained, “Nicki wore my very first shoe DIY to Summer Jam in 2010, 7 years layer she’s rockin’ my 2BD Boots from my official collection!” Talk about going from side hobby to full time hustle.

There’s no denying that Nicki’s body looks fantastic. Her makeup is on point, with a matte look and pink lips. Nevertheless, beauties, we want to know, do you think her outfit is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

