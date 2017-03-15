Lifestyle
Home > Metro

CORO Leadership Honorees


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

CORO LEADERSHIP HONOREES—The Coro Pittsburgh recently handed out its annual Leadership Awards at the DoubleTree Hotel, Downtown. It recognizes those who have made significant accomplishments by modeling Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s inclusive approach. Honorees, from left: John M. Wallace Jr., Hashan Jamil, Leah Lizarodo and James Doyle. (Photos by J. L. Martello)

SHOW OF SUPPORT—With his award, honoree John M. Wallace Jr., PhD, center, with family, friends and coworkers.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading CORO Leadership Honorees

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular