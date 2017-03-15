Community Calendar 3-15-17

Career Center Open House

MARCH 15– Brightwood Career Institute in Pittsburgh will host a Spring Fling for the community from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at its campus, 933 Penn Ave. The event is free and open to the public with food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities, campus tours and program demonstrations. For more information about Brightwood Career Institute in Pittsburgh, visit https://brightwoodcareer.edu/pittsburgh-pa.

Young, Gifted & Black Ticket Deadline

MARCH 17—Tickets for this year’s Young, Gifted & Black Awards must be purchased by this date. The event itself will be held APRIL 1, 12 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton in Monroeville, 101 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. Come celebrate 10 young adults for their service and commitment to their communities and professions. The guest speaker is John Franklin of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Television and Radio host Chris Moore will MC. For more information, call 412-731-1161.

College Open House

MARCH 19—CCAC will host an Open House, at the Foerster Student Services Center, 808 Ridge Avenue, on the North Side. Tours of the campus will include a Taste of CCAC, a food journey through the ethnic neighborhoods of Pittsburgh. Attendees will be able to sample a variety of foods from local neighborhoods as they move through the buildings on the campus. Participants will be able to meet with an advisor, register for classes and complete financial aid. For more information, call 412-237-4603.

