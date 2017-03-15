City celebrates Blacks in public safety

“A Salute to First Responders,” an exhibit showcasing the accomplishments of outstanding African American police, fire and EMS through a collection of photographs and other memorabilia, was displayed in the lobby of the City-County building throughout the month of February to honor those who serve the public.

The exhibit, which served as part of the City of Pittsburgh’s 2017 celebration of Black History Month, was presented by Citiparks in affiliation with Heinz History Center, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Library and Dollar Bank. The exhibit was sponsored by WAMO 100.

The event included a ceremony featuring remarks by mayor Bill Peduto and others, as well as refreshments and musical entertainment by Bobby Short.

