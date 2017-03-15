City celebrates Blacks in public safety

CERTIFICATES—Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto presenting certificates to Maurita Bryant, Allegheny County Police assistant superintendent, and Darryl Jones, chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.
“A Salute to First Responders,” an exhibit showcasing the accomplishments of outstanding African American police, fire and EMS through a collection of photographs and other memorabilia, was displayed in the lobby of the City-County building throughout the month of February to honor those who serve the public.
HONOREES—Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Maurita Bryant and Pittsburgh Chief of Bureau of Fire Darryl Jones.
HONOREE—Lisa Epps, a Pittsburgh firewoman, was one of the many Black public safety workers being honored.
PROUD MOM––Amera Gilchrist, a Pittsburgh paramedic, with her 9-year-old daughter, Ma-Ali Gilchrist.
EXHIBIT—Chief Darryl Jones and Lisa Epps, both of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, checking out the public safety exhibit.
CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY—From left: Jim Griffin, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Maurita Bryant, Darryl Jones and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.
PROUD TO BE OF SERVICE––Several public safety officers and employees posing during the Black History Month “A Salute to First Responders” exhibit opening at the City-County Building. (Photos by J. L. Martello)
The exhibit, which served as part of the City of Pittsburgh’s 2017 celebration of Black History Month, was presented by Citiparks in affiliation with Heinz History Center, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Library and Dollar Bank. The exhibit was sponsored by WAMO 100.
The event included a ceremony featuring remarks by mayor Bill Peduto and others, as well as refreshments and musical entertainment by Bobby Short.