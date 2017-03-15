Church Circuit

Lent Fish Fry

EVERY FRIDAY—First AME Church, 177 Mitchell Ave., Clairton will host its Lent Fish Fry every Friday in March and April 7 and 14. Fish Dinners and Sandwiches/$8 and $6. Eat in or take out; fun and fellowship together. Call 412-233-5837 for information. Rev. Linda Moore is pastor.

Trinity AME Fish Fry!

EVERY FRIDAY IN MARCH—Trinity AME Church, 2700 Wylie Ave., Hill District, will host its Fish Fry. For more information, call 412-621-9750. (Pre-orders are available.)

International Holiday

MARCH 19—The Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Educational Board will host its annual International Holiday. It will feature the brotherhood program, which has been representing a cross section of cultures, races, religions and ethnic backgrounds for 50 years. Proceeds will support the church’s projects that provide financial aid to youth education beyond high school. Professor Johnathan White will be the keynote speaker. For more information, call 412-471-3326.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: