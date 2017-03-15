Calloway’s ‘How Do You Rock Your Age’ campaign

LOS ANGELES—In support of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, actress Vanessa Bell Calloway officially launched HowDoYouRockYourAge.com and among the first women to answer the question with a post was Tina Knowles Lawson.

Turning age 60 on March 20, Calloway decided to celebrate her sexy 60th birthday by providing women a platform to share photos and life-stories of achieving mental, physical and spiritual wellness. The goal of the campaign is to inspire women to fight agism by rejecting all stereotypes and archaic notions of what it means for the female gender to grow older.

“I want to celebrate aging! I refuse to lie, stay silent, feel embarrassed or ashamed because I’m a aging woman—especially in Hollywood,” writes Calloway on HowDoYouRockYourAge.com. “I will embrace and own being 60 because as I always say, If I don’t turn 60 I’ll never be a beautiful feisty 90 year old one day!”

Calloway hopes women will learn to love their age along with “every wrinkle, bump and lump that comes with it,” which is a powerful statement from a woman working in an image driven industry. She even offers her insights on life, a sort of Poor Richards Almanac filled with her proverbial sayings, in the “60 Things I Know For Sure” section of the website.

Currently, Calloway stars in the hit series “Saints & Sinners” (Bounce) and recently joined the cast of the STARZ hit “Survivor’s Remorse” in a recurring role. Married for 20 years to doctor Anthony Calloway, she is a mother of two daughters who are both alumni of Spelman College. All three Calloway women are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: