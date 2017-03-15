Business Calendar 3-15-17

Career Center Open House

MARCH 15—Brightwood Career Institute in Pittsburgh will host a Spring Fling for the community from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus located at 933 Penn Ave. The event is free and open to the public with food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities, campus tours and program demonstrations. For more information about Brightwood Career Institute in Pittsburgh, visit https://brightwoodcareer.edu/pittsburgh-pa.

PowerBreakfast

MARCH 17—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will host its third PowerBreakfast meeting of the year, 7:30 a.m. at the Rivers Club in Oxford Center, Downtown. The speaker will be Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

