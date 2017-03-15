Sports
All charges dismissed against ex-New York Jet Darrelle Revis


Stephan Broadus
In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, photo, New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has dismissed all charges against former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis stemming from a fight last month in Pittsburgh.

Revis had been charged with aggravated assault and other counts in a fight Feb. 12 in which two men were punched and knocked out.

A witness testified Wednesday that he came to Revis’ aid during the fight and was responsible for the knockout punches.

Police said the incident began when a man started recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it.

The Jets released Revis shortly after the incident and he’s yet to sign with another team.

He starred at the University of Pittsburgh before the Jets drafted him 2007.

