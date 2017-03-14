Wisconsin appeals court: Landlord can evict Black roommate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court says a White landlord had the right to kick a tenant out of his house because he is Black.
Michael Haller forced Martin Jones to move out of his home in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood in 2013 after Haller’s wife said she didn’t feel comfortable with an African-American living in their house.
Wisconsin law prohibits landlords from discriminating against tenants based on race. But the 1st District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the law doesn’t apply in this case because Jones was renting a bedroom in Haller’s house rather than a separate dwelling unit.
The court said Haller has the right to decide who shares his home.
Jones’ attorney hasn’t returned a message asking for comment.
