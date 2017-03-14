Robert Abbott Sengstacke Memorial Services

Where: Logan Center of the Arts

University of Chicago Campus

915 E. 60th Street

Chicago 60637

When: March 26th 3-6pm

In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the

Chicago Defender Charities, Inc.

700 East Oakwood Blvd. 5th Floor

Chicago Illinois, 60653

“In honor of Robert A. Sengstacke”