Michelle Obama Shows Us How To Power Lunch In Style

Michelle Obama gave us a corporate look while in New York City with husband, Former President Barack Obama. The power couple were spotted serving some serious corporate streetstyle while having lunch with Bono at Upland Restaurant in the Gramercy area of New York City.
While Barack looks fantastic, we can’t get over how fabulous Michelle’s ensemble looks and is so perfect for a slay day in the office.
She donned a white and blue button down and paired it with a denim colored jacket and black high waist pants. Cute! She kept it simple with black heels and an Alexander Wang black bag. I’m feeling her oversized black earrings. Check her out stopping the busy New York streets!
Michelle Obama is the idea of goals with this no makeup, makeup look. The soft makeup includes a pink lip to add a little color to her face. We show you how to get the look, here.
This corporate style is certain to close deals. Talk about a powerful lunch look!
