National
Home > National

Library named for Charleston church shooting victim targeted


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

A note on the sidewalk includes photos of the nine who were killed at a memorial in front of the Emanuel AME Church on Friday, June 19, 2015 in Charleston, S.C.  ( Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) 

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are looking for whoever is responsible for racist and anti-gay graffiti at three buildings, including a library named for one of the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shootings.

Area news outlets report that workers found the graffiti when they arrived Monday morning.

The racist and anti-gay remarks were sprayed at three buildings, including the library named for Cynthia Hurd, one of nine people shot to death at Emanuel AME Church. Hurd had been manager of that library when she was killed. It was named for her after her death.

One of the statements sprayed on library property targeted Black women specifically.

Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for the shootings.

Crews spent several hours cleaning the graffiti on the sidewalk, a column and a wall.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Library named for Charleston church shooting victim targeted

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular