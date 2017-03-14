Jury for Cosby’s criminal trial to come from Allegheny County

The panel will be chosen in Allegheny County. Pittsburgh, the county seat, is nearly a 300-mile drive from the Montgomery County courthouse, where the trial is set to start by early June. The jury will be sequestered.

The decision Monday comes after the comedian’s lawyers asked for outside jurors because of ongoing publicity.

They suggested a large, diverse jury pool from either Philadelphia or the Pittsburgh area. Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle says he has no immediate comment on the decision from the state Supreme Court.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004 at his suburban Philadelphia estate. He turns 80 next month.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.