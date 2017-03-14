FAB FINDS: Dark And Lovely Celebrates 45 Years Of Black Hair Beauty With Affordable Beauty Products We Want Now

Dark and Lovely started as a company in 1972 that provided hair coloring products for African-American hair. Forty-five years later, it has evolved into one of the largest staple companies for Black hair care, providing products that include relaxers, pomades, deep conditioning treatments and shampoos. With the natural hair care movement that has taken place over the past several years, Dark and Lovely has kept up with the pace by providing some of the best products for kinks and curls of all kinds.

We have the latest line-up of Dark and Lovely’s natural hair care products to help you manage your protective styles and handle any texture beautifully. The Dark and Lovely Au Naturale line is here for all challenges that come with caring for natural hair. The products are of great quality and they’re affordable – which always helps! “Survivor’s Remorse” actressrecently came on board with the brand to help them celebrate 45 years of success. “I grew up using Dark and Lovely products and I’m so proud to be able to represent the brand as an ambassador. It is a privilege to celebrate this significant milestone,” she said.

Some of the products featured includeto define curls, formulated with coconut and argan oils to give tresses the perfect amount of moisture. This will help improve your hair regimen with natural ingredients that avoid stripping hair, while keeping the definition of curls in place. The Clay Cleanser can also be used as a rinse out conditioner shampooing.

Pair the Clay Cleanser with the Clumping Curl Crème Gel for the ultimate stylish results for your sea of curls. This oil-infused bottle of awesomeness brings out your natural curl pattern while getting frizz and tangles out of the picture. It’s free of nasty ingredients such as alcohol and mineral oil.Source: Joe Chea / Dark and Lovely

The company is also debuting its first ammonia-free line of coloring products, Dark and Lovely Color-Gloss Ultra Radiant Color Crème, to tint tresses with beautiful color. The crème provides softness and shine as its infused with Shea butter, pomegranate and coconut oil. You have six awesome shades to try!

The legendary hair company has also teamed up with the Tom Joyner Foundation, in partnership with the Young Women with a Purpose Project, to award students with a scholarship and mentoring opportunities with L’Oreal executives. Dark and Lovely continues to be a part of the African-American community through beauty and education. A round of applause to them!

