PUBLIC WORKS CREWS PREPARE FOR OVERNIGHT WINTER WEATHER FORECAST

PITTSBURGH, PA (March 13, 2017) – The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works (DPW) has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert Alert effective Noon on Monday, March 13, 2017.

The City of Pittsburgh Snow Plow Tracker will be active throughout the anticipated snow event. Current forecasts for the Pittsburgh area are fluctuating but the most recent estimates are calling for snow accumulations of 2″ – 5″ within a 36 hour period with snowfall expected to begin around 10:00 p.m., Monday, March 13, and last until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Updates will be provided by DPW if snow event forecasts and details change.

Up to 60 vehicles will be deployed overnight throughout the city for the 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. night turn shift. The Tuesday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. daylight shift will have a minimum of 80 vehicles deployed from all six street maintenance divisions. Crews will work 12 hour shifts until the snow event concludes. All trucks are equipped with plows and chains and salt loads are treated with a liquid Calcium Chloride to make the salt more effective.

Crews from the DPW Heavy Equipment Division are scheduled to work 12 hour shifts to address any equipment that requires repairs overnight.

During a Level 2 snow event, DPW has a 32 hour window after the snow event ends to treat all streets before individual constituent calls for service will be addressed. Due to fluctuating forecasts, a specific end time has not been determined.

Residents should contact the 311 Response Center if a street is not treated within the designated timeframe following a storm. The 311 response center is open for non-emergency calls, such as reports of downed trees or water main breaks. Environmental Services refuse collection remains on schedule for Tuesday morning. If weather conditions prevent certain routes from being collected on Tuesday, remaining routes will be completed on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety will have two additional city-wide medic units working overnight Monday into Tuesday during the snow event.

Winter Storm Levels & 311 Response Center

The Department of Public Works classifies storm conditions into Winter Storm Levels. Levels determine the required response timeframe for a given snowstorm. Based on the Storm Levels, it will be expected that all streets will be serviced with clearly defined response times.

Depending on the severity or level of the weather event it can take up to 48 hours to treat the streets with salt and/or calcium chloride after a snow/ice event.

Level 1 Event (1 – 3″): Crews have 24 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

Level 2 Event (3 – 6″): Crews have 32 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

Level 3 Event (6 – 10″): Crews have 48 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

Level 4 Event (> than 10″): Calls will not be taken until weather event drops to a Level 3 (6-10″).

Winter Weather Resources