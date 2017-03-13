Pittsburgh wants to cut down on overtime. Not having enough staff makes it tough.

For the last three years, two EMS crew chiefs and a senior paramedic have been among the top 10 highest paid employees working for the City of Pittsburgh.

Each year, the trio earns somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 each, sometimes more. That’s because they consistently work many overtime hours and receive ‘bonuses’ for not taking personal and sick days. Without that extra money, each would earn between $55,000 and $60,000 annually.

While Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said those men are usually self-motivated and happy to work the extra hours, they represent a trend that the city is working to change. Rather than pay tens of millions in what it calls “premium pay” each year, the city, and the Public Safety department in particular, are working to increase staffing levels so employees aren’t working as many extra hours. Though some workers want all the hours they can get, the sheer volume of extra hours could be straining employees who are already performing pressure-filled jobs as police officers, paramedics and firefighters. Not to mention, is this a responsible use of taxpayer dollars?