North Side youth groups unite to launch youth projects

One Northside, Northside Narratives, and Pittsburgh Perry High School united last month to present the Youth Entrepreneurial Pitch Community Launch Event, which featured 40 youth-founded projects.

Part of the Northside Narratives Program, which works to empower and build youth as community leaders and entrepreneurs, the projects were geared toward helping to build a more caring and prosperous North Side community while working toward stopping the violence. The event was held at Nova Place in Alloy 26, located in the North Side.

