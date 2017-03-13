Metro
Home > Metro

North Side youth groups unite to launch youth projects


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

WORKING TO STOP THE VIOLENCE—From left: Martel Nelson, Nathaniel Miles and James Simpson created the stop the violence project called “Jack Stack.”

One Northside, Northside Narratives, and Pittsburgh Perry High School united last month to present the Youth Entrepreneurial Pitch Community Launch Event, which featured 40 youth-founded projects.

Part of the Northside Narratives Program, which works to empower and build youth as community leaders and entrepreneurs, the projects were geared toward helping to build a more caring and prosperous North Side community while working toward stopping the violence. The event was held at Nova Place in Alloy 26, located in the North Side.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading North Side youth groups unite to launch youth projects

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular