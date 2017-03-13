Michelle Obama Writes College Recommendations for Black-ish’s Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi of ABC’s family comedy, Black-ish, just got the endorsement of a lifetime—one from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Mrs. Obama wrote the 17-year-old Shahidi recommendations for all four colleges she applied to—including her top choice Harvard, where Mrs. Obama attended Law School, reports the Daily Mail.

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” says Shahidi, who plays eldest daughter Zoey on the primetime hit.

Shahidi says she is planning to take a year off before she starts her studies—a gap year like the one Malia Obama announced last year.

“I know when Malia Obama announced [she was deferring], she got a lot of slack, but I feel like what’s interesting is I know so many people that are deferring,” said Shahidi.

She adds: “I’ve been working more than half of my life and that’s always been balanced with school and all of the other responsibilities, so to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study and my life path.”

Yet it looks like she’s already got some of her plans in order: Shahidi says she plans on double-majoring in African-American studies and sociology when she does get to university.

