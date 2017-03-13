Helmut Lang Taps Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver For A Little Reinvention

, founder and designer of streetwear brand,, is creating a streetwear line that is worthy of high fashion respect. There were rumors that his business was failing, when his Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017 show was abruptly canceled. Nevertheless, it may have been a moment of transition and making room for changes…good ones.

“Helmut Lang is a pioneering company and we are going back to its heritage of being bold.” ~ Andrew Rosen

is repositioning itself in this competitive fashion marketplace. The CEO,, appointed Isabella Burley as the brand’s first ever editor-in-residence. A press release reveals that she’ll, “bring her editorial eye and network of creative talent to influence all departments of the company.” Already elevating the company, her first move was to collaborate with Shayne on a special project of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories that will show in September. Shayne is the first designer to collaborate with Helmut Lang and will be paving the way for other designers.

While Shayne will be helping Helmut Lang, Hood By Air is not going out of business. A representative for the label commented, “Shayne is currently focusing his time on the special project with Helmut Lang. As a result, HBA will be continued but is transitioning to accomodate this. We will be releasing more information soon.”

Shayne began his line in 2010 and quickly rose to the top as one to watch. Fans of his collection include, and, all pictured above at the HBA show in September 2016.

Congratulations, Shayne!

