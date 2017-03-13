GOP Rep. Steve King Let’s His Racist Flag Fly Again

U.S. Rep. Steve King (Iowa-R) came under fire Sunday after tweeting support for White nationalism, The New York Times reports.
King tweeted an article from the Voice of Europe website about Geert Wilders, a far-right Dutch politician who supports barring Muslim immigrants and banning the Quran in the Netherlands. According to the Times, Wilders has also called Moroccan immigrants “scum.”
“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny,” King’s tweet read. “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”
The line tipped further after David Duke, a former Klu Klux Klansman, tweeted in support of King’s xenophobic endorsement.
King’s comments undoubtedly created a wave of criticism over social media and re-affirmed the congressman’s commitment in disseminating racist propaganda.
Several people on Twitter called for Iowa voters to support Kim Weaver, a democrat who recently lost to King in the 2016 election. Weaver plans to run against King again in the midterm election.
King’s recent tweet adds to a list of racist antics made by the congressman.
During a MSNBC panel discussion in July King made headlines when he suggested White people were the only group to properly contribute to civilization.
“I’d ask you to go back through history and figure out where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you are talking about,” King said. “Where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?”
A few weeks prior King voiced support against a bill that would introduce Harriet Tubman as the face of the $20 bill.
And in 2013 King ridiculously argued that for every successful child of undocumented immigrants, there were 100 others with “calves the size of cantaloupes” from hauling marijuana, in an argument against immigration reform.
King’s fourth public offense on Sunday suggests he’s way past the time limitations of a strike out.
SOURCE: The New York Times, The Des Moines Register
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
