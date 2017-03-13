Fact check’s unintended fact about violent crime

During the presidential debates Donald Trump said “inner city” crime rates in America were unacceptable. Trump mentioned the carnage in Chicago and insinuated crime rates were skyrocketing in crumbling Back communities across the country.

Hillary Clinton was appalled by Trump’s nihilistic description of the Black community and encouraged the American people to fact-check her opponent’s remarks against the national data.

Trump continued his “inner city carnage” claims into his presidency.

As expected, there was a host of fact-checkers out to disprove Trump’s numbers out of fear of a draconian response and others were out to disprove the president’s numbers for partisan reasons alone.

But sometimes fact-checking can reveal unintended facts, especially when partisan zeal blinds the fact-checker to the big picture.

For example, Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration had a small controversy. It started with entertainers refusing to perform and democratic lawmakers boycotting the ceremony. Then it turned into a dispute about actual attendance. It was projected that Trump’s inauguration turnout would be the lowest in history. Of course, the administration was out to prove this was false. (Who wants to be last in history?) But a lot of the headlines said the numbers were modest compared to the former president’s inauguration.

But here’s when the fact-checkers didn’t take the big picture into account.

