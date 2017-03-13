Metro
Do Black girls pay a higher price when comprehensive sex education isn’t taught?


Mary Niederberger, Public Source
Ciara Bailey, a 17-year-old Monroeville resident, said abuse is more than physical and that many teenagers don’t know that. She believes it should be part of sex education. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

Oakland Catholic senior Liza Wilson knows a girl whose birth control method with her boyfriend is ‘pulling out.’

Ciara Bailey, a senior at Winchester Thurston, says some of her peers think oral contraceptives provide protection from sexually transmitted diseases.

And at West Mifflin Area High School, sophomore Cheyenne Rhone often hears about students having unprotected sex and staying in negative relationships.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://blackgirlspgh.publicsource.org/health/black-girls-pay-higher-price-comprehensive-sex-education-isnt-taught

 

 

