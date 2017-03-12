Metro
Videos: Six women speak about the outlook for Black girls in Pittsburgh

Posted 47 mins ago.


PublicSource
The facts and figures on how Black girls in the Pittsburgh area are faring shocked many attendees of the Gwen’s Girls Equity Summit. Even those who work with and advocate for the girls on a daily basis. And Black girls and women themselves.

The statistics — cited from an October 2016 report funded by the FISA Foundation and The Heinz Endowments — conjured powerful reflections from many of the girls and women. Here’s what some had to say:

Danielle Davis was a teen mom. She hopes that the attention being paid to the equity and treatment of Black girls will ensure future generations won’t have the same experience she did.

http://blackgirlspgh.publicsource.org/justice/videos-six-women-speak-outlook-black-girls-pittsburgh

