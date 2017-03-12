Muhammad Ali Jr. Stopped Again At Washington Airport

Being detained at airports is becoming a common occurrence for Muhammad Ali Jr., the son of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali. According to the New York Times, a day after he spoke to congressional members about his detainment at a Florida airport in February, he was stopped again while boarding a flight at Reagan National Airport on Friday.

When Mr. Ali, whose father died last year, arrived at Reagan National Airport in Washington on Friday for a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he gave his Illinois identification card to a JetBlue agent to get his boarding pass, said his lawyer, Chris Mancini, who was traveling with him and witnessed the episode. Almost immediately, Mr. Ali was told that there was a problem and that the agent needed to call the Department of Homeland Security, Mr. Mancini said.

Mr. Ali, 44, was asked his date of birth, where he was born and his Social Security number, Mr. Mancini said. After answering the questions, he was told that his Illinois-issued identification card, which expires in 2019 but is not a driver’s license, was invalid for flying.

“The same state ID from Illinois that he traveled to Washington on was rejected,” Mr. Mancini said in an interview on Friday night. Mr. Ali then produced his United States passport, which was accepted, and went through security and boarded the flight with his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, and Mr. Mancini.

Ali’s lawyer says that the incident lasted for nearly 25 minutes, reports the outlet.

According to the New York Times, the Transportation Security Administration issued a statement claiming that Ali’s jewelry caused a delay at the security checkpoint, but Ali’s lawyer believes the agency is fabricating stories. “They are making up stories,” Mancini told the outlet. “People need to start paying attention to what’s happening in our country. Our rights are being eroded.”

