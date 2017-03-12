Home Depot’s ‘Retool Your School’ Grant Program Provides HBCU’s With Campus Improvement Funding

Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, announced voting is underway in the annual “Retool Your School” campaign which awards accredited historically Black colleges and universities the opportunity to secure grant funding for campus improvements.

This year’s program will provide nine HBCU’s with a total of $360,000.

Through a voting process lasting from Feb. 24 – April 16, supporters can cast votes by visiting the program’s website at www.retoolyourschool.com, or by using a curated hashtag to cast unlimited votes on social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

After April 16, nine HBCU’s with the leading votes will be placed into three cluster groups based on student enrollment. In these clusters, each school is required to submit a proposal detailing how the afforded grant money will impact their respective campus.

Each cluster will produce three winners competing for one $50,000, one $40,000 and one $30,000 grant. The nine winners will be announced on May 11, 2017

2017 mark’s the eight consecutive year of the program’s existence. Since its inception the program has awarded over $1.5 million to HBCU’s.

“In 2009, The Home Depot created an idea for a program that would align The Home Depot’s vision for giving back to the community, with Education; which is a key pillar in the African-American Community,” said Melissa Brown, senior marketing manager at The Home Depot.

“That idea bore the Retool Your School Campus Improvement Grant Program; which is designed to provide Historically Black Colleges and Universities with grant funds to make sustainable improvements to their campuses and facilities,” Brown continued. “Additionally, the program provides an opportunity to build strong relationships with our nations HBCUs as well as positions The Home Depot as a trusted partner for their DIY needs.”

