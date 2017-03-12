Daniels named to MWDBE Hall of Fame

As a model of success herself, and for her years of supporting and promoting the achievements of Black businesses and entrepreneurs—often in the pages of the New Pittsburgh Courier—the Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Governmental Committee has named Diane Daniels to its hall of fame.

“Diane is just so involved throughout Pittsburgh and Allegheny County and so supportive of our committee, we felt she deserved to be celebrated for all she’s done,” said Kim Evans, Committee vice chair. “All the nonprofits, women- and minority-owned businesses she’s spotlighted, her works speaks for itself.”

The enshrinement took place during the committee’s celebration of its 20th year in existence at its 16th annual conference at the Rivers Casino. Daniels said she was honored to be recognized for her efforts.

“I have always enjoyed attending, and covering the event and the people and businesses there,” she said. “So to receive an honor like this from them—I’m humbled and honored that they would think enough about me to put me in the hall of fame—and I’m honored to represent the Courier.”

