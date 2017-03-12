City Council recognizes PPS students



PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOLS––City Council celebrated the accomplishments of Pittsburgh Public Schools students and programs with proclamations. From a student-ran voting initiative, Career and Technical Education Month and middle school girls basketball championship, PPS students continue to rise to the top.

“In less than one week, and in three separate instances, the City Council of Pittsburgh are recognizing Pittsburgh Public Schools for the achievements of its students and staff,” said Dr. Anthony Hamlet, superintendent of schools. “This recognition is a prime example of a commitment to excellence that can be found in students, schools and departments across the districts.”

The district’s social studies department, the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh, B-PEP, the Mayor’s Office and students from high schools across PPS, were honored for this past fall’s voter registration initiative, #BeOurVote. Eleven students joined Mayor William Peduto for the #BeOurVotePgh video, encouraging friends and family to be their voice on Election Day. Students also held a mock general election in November at all of the high schools.

On Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. the Pittsburgh Public Schools Career and Technical Education Division received a proclamation from City Council for CTE Month. This recognition by City Council will wind down the many CTE Awareness activities that have taken place throughout the month of February.

Also, at that time, Pittsburgh Obama 6-8th grade girls basketball team and their head coach Brice Flenory received a proclamation from Councilwoman Deborah Gross for winning the 2017 City League Middle Grades Girls Basketball Championship. On Feb. 8, the basketball team beat Pittsburgh Sterrett in the championship game at Pittsburgh Allderdice.

