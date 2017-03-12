3-year-old child dies from gunshot wound



PITTSBURGH, PA – Shortly after 1 p.m., a 3-year-old female child arrived at AGH by private means with a single gunshot wound. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in a home in the 700 block of Southern Avenue on Mt. Washington. The mother left the residence with her daughter in her arms. A driver transported them to the hospital. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Additional information will be released when possible.

