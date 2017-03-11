Lifestyle
Ebenezer ordains deacons, issues licenses

Posted 6 hours ago.


J. L. Martello
NEW DEACONS—Rev. Dr. Vincent K. Campbell praying over each of the deacons. (Photos by J. L. Martello)

Ebenezer Baptist Church, in the Hill District, recently ordained 10 deacons and issued three ministers their license to preach.

During the ordination and licensing service, guest pastor Elder Annette Williams from the Greenhill Church and Christian Outreach Ministries in Clarksville, Tenn., gave a word based on Jeremiah 29:11.

Following the sermon, Rev. Dr. Vincent K. Campbell, Ebenezer’s senior pastor, prayed over and ordained the deacons and issued licenses to the ministers.

REV. DR. VINCENT K. CAMPBELL
Senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church

The newly ordained deacons are Barbara Crosby, Harold Parker, Lynda Page, Gwendolyn Blount, Ora Lee Smith, Duane Williamson, Richard Jackson, Henry Montgomery, Jerome Morris and Robert Ruffin. The newly licensed  ministers are Minister of Outreach and Evangelism Shelia A. Wilson, Minister of Worship and Music Arts Charlene R. Biggs, and Minister of Worship and Dance Arts Deborah E. Collier.

ELDER ANNETTE WILLIAMS
Guest preacher

Minister Wilson said she has wanted to become a minister for several years.

“I want to help serve people and spread the word of God, in-person, for the prison ministry, because you can’t really teach or preach the word of God in a letter,” she said.

“I was baptized here and raised here, its a blessing that I can serve here, at Ebenezer.”

WOMEN OF GOD—From left: Charlene R. Biggs, Deborah E. Collier and Shelia A. Wilson.

Richard Jackson, who was ordained as a deacon during the service, said, “I actually never wanted to become a deacon, but everyone said I looked like a deacon and was doing the work as a deacon, and, after 30 years, I prayed about it and God said this was the way to go. I am so glad I took the next step in my Christian experience and answered the call.”

Services for the church are held every Sunday at 10 a.m.

For more information about the church, call 412-281-6583, email info@ebenezerpgh.org or visit their website at http://www.ebcpgh.org

(To reach J.L. Martello, call 412-583-6901 or email martellogino@yahoo.com.)

 

