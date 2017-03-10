Zara “Curvy” Campaign Causes Backlash On Twitter

Spanish based clothing company, Zara has made a lot of people upset with its most recent campaign. The add features two slender models posing side by side with the words “Love Your Curves” posted in the picture, assumingly in an effort to boost a campaign for curvy women.

You have got to be shitting me, Zara. pic.twitter.com/tiOsJv5AVy — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 28, 2017

According to different reactions. The ad showed poor representation of full-figured women. Irish radio personality Muirean O’Connell, especially took offense to the campaign and posted her thoughts on Twitter, shaming the international company for the women they chose to use while pointing out she has nothing against the models themselves. “It’s nothing against their body frames at all or how they look, they look like beautiful, beautiful women,” she told CNN. “It’s the marketing campaign behind it.”

Others also shared their thoughts, pointing out that Zara should be more careful in the images they produce, especially with the fight against eating disorders and the recognition of Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Zara has yet to give a response to the backlash.

