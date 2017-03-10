Young adults create program to guide community youth

A newly organized group of young adults in the city of Pittsburgh who are calling themselves RNDRT (Reaching New Dreams and Recognizing Talents) recently held a rally at the Wyndam Hotel, in Oakland, to help guide and direct young people in a positive direction.

The group, led by youth leader Gregory Coleman, endeavors to host youth and young adult focused events throughout the city in hopes of influencing or shifting their dreams and talents in a positive direction. Coleman said they seek to clarify to young people that partying is great, but only a temporary experience.

While listening to the backdrop music provided by Tevin Bell, the young people had the opportunity to acquire information from Carlow University Admissions Counselor David L. Gordon and Nathaniel M. Brown, who is president and CEO of 5A Elite, a Youth Empowerment group that promotes holistic wellness.

“I Am Black Excellence” T- shirts were available for purchase at the welcome table. The young adults and teens in attendance at the free of charge gathering experienced impacting success stories, testimonies, spoken word performances and musical entertainment from their peers.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: