WATCH: Barack & Michelle Obama Give Us The Feels During NYC Visit

Barack and Michelle Obama stepped out in New York City Friday, reports US Weekly.
From US Weekly:
[The Obamas] had lunch with U2 frontman Bono at NYC restaurant Stephen Starr’s Upland on Friday, March 10.
The former first couple looked fashionable and relaxed as they exited the eatery with the 56-year-old music icon, with Barack, 55, in a sharp suit with a crisp white shirt — sans tie! — and Michelle, 53, in a cool gray coat and black-and-white shirt.
Videos posted by fellow diners show that the couple left the Park Avenue restaurant to cheers and applause from the room. The former president can be seen smiling and waving at people as he makes his way outside.
B. Obama had previously visited the restaurant Upland with his daughters Malia and Sasha for brunch in 2015, reports People.
SOURCE: US Weekly, People
10 photos Launch gallery
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.
Source:Getty
1 of 10
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
Source:Getty
2 of 10
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.
Source:Getty
3 of 10
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.
Source:Getty
4 of 10
5. Remember when the Prez danced to Drake’s “Hotline Bling”?
5 of 10
6. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.
Source:Getty
6 of 10
7. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.
Source:Getty
7 of 10
8. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.
Source:Getty
8 of 10
9. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.
Source:Getty
9 of 10
10. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.
Source:Getty
10 of 10