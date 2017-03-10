WATCH: Barack & Michelle Obama Give Us The Feels During NYC Visit

WATCH: Barack & Michelle Obama Give Us The Feels During NYC Visit

The power couple, who looked relaxed and fashionable, grabbed lunch with U2 frontman Bono Friday.

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Barack and Michelle Obama stepped out in New York City Friday, reports US Weekly.

From US Weekly:

[The Obamas] had lunch with U2 frontman Bono at NYC restaurant Stephen Starr’s Upland on Friday, March 10.

The former first couple looked fashionable and relaxed as they exited the eatery with the 56-year-old music icon, with Barack, 55, in a sharp suit with a crisp white shirt — sans tie! — and Michelle, 53, in a cool gray coat and black-and-white shirt.

Videos posted by fellow diners show that the couple left the Park Avenue restaurant to cheers and applause from the room. The former president can be seen smiling and waving at people as he makes his way outside.

B. Obama had previously visited the restaurant Upland with his daughters Malia and Sasha for brunch in 2015, reports People.

SOURCE: US WeeklyPeople

