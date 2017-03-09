Truth is coming to light

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—The Bible (John 8:32) tells us, “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” Well, it sure looks like a lot of things in the Trump Administration are beginning to come to light. I pray that all the American people will be set free because many have been shackled by the alternative facts of the current administration.

So much is coming to light that some nights I can’t get to sleep. I have to stay awake to try to keep up with all the truth that is coming to light. Truths that were hidden just keep on coming out. First, there was the breaking New York Times story that, before leaving office, President Barack Obama’s White House officials rushed to preserve intelligence of Russian hacking, so as to prevent the Russian-Trump details from being scrubbed from the scrutiny of future investigations.

Next came the story regarding newly selected Attorney General Jefferson B. Sessions having avoided mentioning his meetings with Russian officials to the Senate Judiciary Committee while under oath during his confirmation hearings. He tried to evade the actual question asked by Senator Al Franken. This story was so hot that even Republicans began calling for Mr. Sessions to recuse himself during any investigation about possible wrongdoing on the part of the Trump campaign for president.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: