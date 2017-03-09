Set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically

Saving for the future is a vital part of ensuring a secure retirement. American Savings Education Council and America Saves coordinate the annual America Saves Week. Started in 2007, the week is an annual opportunity for organizations to promote good savings behavior and a chance for individuals to assess their own saving status.

For years, Social Security has collaborated with America Saves Week to promote our shared mission of helping millions of people save for their future. This year, America Saves Week begins on February 27, but people like you are striving to save every day.

The 2016 annual America Saves Week survey assessing national household savings revealed:

•Just two out of every five U.S. households report good or excellent progress in meeting their savings needs.

•About half (52 percent) are saving enough for a retirement with a desirable standard of living.

•Only 43 percent have automatic savings outside of work.

•More men (74 percent) report progress with saving than do women (67 percent).

•Those with a savings plan with specific goals (55 percent of the public) are making much more savings progress than those without a plan (23 percent).

