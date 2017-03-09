Sports
Pirates, Cardinals to meet in first ‘Little League Classic’

The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Danny Ortiz, right, high fives on-deck batter Josh Bell after scoring on a ground out by Alen Hanson during the second inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Dominican Republic Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Little League World Series will make room for the major leaguers this summer when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals play in the first “MLB Little League Classic” in August.

The regular season game between the NL Central rivals on Aug. 20 will coincide with the 2017 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The clubs will attend a Little League World Series game during the day then play at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters of the Class A New York-Penn League.

The Sunday night game will be televised by ESPN.

