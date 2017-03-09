Sports
Metro Beat…Chartiers Valley star charged with raping 17-year-old girl

The Associated Press
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A two-sport star at a suburban Pittsburgh high school has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl.

Eighteen-year-old Ross Wilkerson was the leading scorer for Chartiers (SHAR’-teers) Valley High School’s basketball team when he was arrested Tuesday on rape, aggravated indecent assault and other charges. He also stars on the school’s baseball team and had planned to attend John Carroll University to play that sport.

Scott Township police say Wilkerson messaged the girl on Snapchat last Friday, told her he had a gift for her and asked her to go to a pool house behind his home. Police say when the girl arrived, Wilkerson forced her to have sex.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Wilkerson. School officials have declined to comment, citing confidentiality rules about student matters.

