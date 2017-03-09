KSEF 26th Annual Valentines Extravaganza

The 26th Annual Valentines Extravaganza presented by the Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund of Western Pa. and the Pittsburgh Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was held Feb. 11, at the Westin Convention Center Hotel. The evening had all the ingredients for a great party––dinner, dancing, music by Lyndsey Smith & Soul Distribution and The Kevin Howard Band, games of chance, a silent auction, a photo booth, and caricatures done by artist Brandon Jennings. Many of the ladies were beautiful in red, while the gents were sharp in their tuxedos.

KSEF President Howard Russell Jr. said, “This evening is our major fundraiser to provide financial support to the next generation of future leaders. During our 26 years of existence, we have provided over $2 million in academic scholarships and financial assistance to over 128 students from western Pennsylvania. We want to thank our collegiate partners––Penn State University, Robert Morris University and NEED. We also thank our corporate partner—Highmark and UPMC.”

Polemarch Stanford White welcomed the more than 300 guests and wished them a happy Valentine’s Day.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: