Just Sayin’ …Deborah Walker will be missed

Deborah Walker will be missed. My condolences go out to her family. She was a major force in working make Pittsburgh a better place for all of us to live. She had been promoted to a position in which she could have done even more for Blacks in public safety, and the city as a whole. Walker died of a heart attack, Feb. 24, at the age of 62. No one saw it coming; sometimes it makes you wonder.

***

Congratulations go out to Pittsburgh School Superintendent Anthony Hamlet for his efforts to get the community’s views on how to best educate and prepare our children for the job market and to live health lives, once they leave school.

Instead of taking on the attitude that with all his degrees and experience he knows it all, he’s listening to everyone. He’s going from community-to-community to get their views as well as talking to students, teachers and administrators on how to best educate our children.

***

The National NAACP’s meet with AG Jeff Sessions…The NAACP met with the attorney general to discuss a recent spate of statements and policy changes that signal a threatening decline in the commitment of the Justice Department to enforce key civil rights, including voter protections.

“The NAACP is deeply troubled by Attorney General Sessions’ recent remarks and DOJ policy changes announced this week. His recent remarks imply a disturbing departure from the DOJ’s essential role in civil rights enforcement, both in terms of protection of the constitutional rights of individuals against police brutality and a documented case of voter suppression, impacting over 600,000 individuals in the state of Texas,” said national NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: