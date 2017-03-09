Fox News settles sexual assault complaint

The network said that Tamara Holder, a lawyer who would often offer a democratic point of view in Fox segments, last September told them about the incident, which had taken place a year earlier. The New York Times said Thursday that that the executive tried to force Holder to perform oral sex when they were alone in his office.
In a joint statement with Holder, Fox said 21st Century Fox “promptly investigated the matter and took decisive action, for which Ms. Holder thanks the network.”
Francisco Cortes, vice president for Fox News Latino, lost his job because of the incident. Cortes’ lawyer, Jay Sanchez, told The Associated Press that he had told Cortes not to comment and that “I am presently considering Mr. Cortes’ legal options.”
Holder left the network when her contract expired at the end of the year. Fox said it is grateful to Holder for her contributions and wishes her continued success.
Fox would not comment on the amount of the settlement, which was reported in the Times.
Holder’s case comes after Fox News’ former top executive, Roger Ailes, left the network last summer following accusations he had made unwanted sexual advances against women. Ailes has denied the charges.
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 22
8. Andra Day8 of 22
9. The Weeknd9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 22
11. Common11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio18 of 22
19. Brie Larson19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence22 of 22
comments – Add Yours