Dance steps into new role at The Montage Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/—Marketing executive Charlene Dance, with over 15 years of expertise spanning various industries including beauty and public health, announces her official departure from Strength of Nature Global LLC as its Global Marketing Director to step into a new role as President & CEO of The Montage Agency. A groundbreaking full-service multicultural marketing collective of seasoned brand architects, Dance’s motivation to launch the agency stems from years of experience conceptualizing national campaigns, spearheading marketing efforts, and being a champion of innovation for brands that directly cater to multicultural audiences.

“The underlying foundation of my mission as a marketing executive has been empowering and serving the multicultural audience. My goal is to ensure this audience feels visible, understood and catered to so it brings me great joy to embark on this new journey at the head of a transformative and disruptive agency like Montage,” says Charlene Dance.

When asked about the mission and philosophy of her new platform, Charlene explains that her plan is to super serve clients by partnering with the best and brightest creatives and thought leaders in the multicultural space. The agency will take on a collaborative approach by bringing experts in various specialties like content creation, public relations, social media management, media buying, grassroots marketing and more.

“Montage is the technique of producing a new composite whole from fragments of individual elements. That’s exactly what The Montage Agency is all about. Our goal is to shake up the traditional agency model and bring together the perfect pieces of the mix to create a well-rounded approach to multicultural marketing and advertising.”

