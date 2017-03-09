Metro
Home > Metro

Allegheny County approves public ban on indoor vaping

Posted 3 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this April 23, 2014, file photo, an electronic cigarette is demonstrated in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Allegheny County will become the second county in Pennsylvania to ban vaping in public places where cigarette smoking is already prohibited.

The county council on Tuesday voted 8-5 to adopt the ban, which will take effect when County Executive Rich Fitzgerald signs it.

Vaping will be prohibited in schools, indoor workplaces, restaurants, theaters, transit stations and sports centers.

Supporters say vaping could be as dangerous as breathing smoke from cigarettes. Opponents disagree and say vaping is an effective way to quit smoking.

Philadelphia banned vaping in most indoor places in 2014.

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Allegheny County approves public ban on indoor vaping

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular