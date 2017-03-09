14 of 19 homicides Black lives

16-year-old among autogenocide rate of 74 percent

February’s youngest homicide victim was a 16-year-old Black male. Its youngest killer was an 18-year-old who, along with three other Blacks no older than 20, beat a Somali cab driver to death for his money.

The New Pittsburgh Courier has compiled these grim statistics for seven years because if Black lives truly matter, then the community must stop the autogenocide that annually takes far more lives than racist police. It will continue to do so.

Last month, there were 10 homicides in Allegheny County. Seven of those victims—including one killed five years ago and just identified—were Black. To put it into perspective, last month’s number reflects that 70 percent of the homicides were Black lives.

Out of 19 murders committed, thus far, in 2017 —14 victims were Black (74 percent), 13 were Black men.

As part of an ongoing effort to heighten awareness about the effects of murders in Black communities, the New Pittsburgh Courier will compile a list of homicides in the County each month. It is our hope that as the list grows, so will a true understanding of how these lost lives affect the mental health, economic well-being and self-image of the region’s Black neighborhoods.

