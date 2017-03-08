White House chief of staff is chaos or control traffic cop

The chief of staff position in the White House is one the hardest, if not the hardest job in Washington. The current chief of staff under President Donald Trump has an even harder job, given the president’s preferred loose management style.
But is the loose management style harming the country? I think not.
For starters, all presidents reserve the right to structure the White House staff – and all the staff who report to the chief of staff however he chooses. Each president is different. Some presidents like a style where the staff has direct access them, which oftentimes, means conflicting information and thoughts flow directly to the president.
Other chiefs of staff, specifically that worked for Ronald Reagan, both George Bush’s, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford were more assertive in their management style, where all information flowed through them and then on to the president, which made them very powerful in terms of information flow. This model is more orderly with respect to information, but also more imperial as the president can very quickly appear out of touch if the chief of staff overtly or covertly makes it that way.
So what’s best for the country and what’s needed now? I think it really depends on the president and the moment. The moment is really defined by the president and vice versa.
The reality is that Donald Trump was elected as a disrupter president and the election of him as our 45th president has ushered in a new political reality that readily keeps the press and Congress on the defensive with his disruptive way of thinking. This new reality has proven that old assumptions and old certainties no longer work.
As a country and as a society we are no longer in the traditional mindset. For the past decade, our country has changed, and although the president is dramatizing the problems, the vast majority of them are not of his doing. He cannot be blamed for the real threat that globalization and atomization of jobs has on our economy, nor can he blamed for the dysfunction in Congress.
But there is a point where the disruption causes uncertainty not only for Americans here in this country, but allies across the world.
The chief of staff position was designed to stabilize the White House and control the information flow to the president. It’s also supposed to be a defacto office manager to bring order to a lot of egos who work at the White House.
Let’s hope that the current chief, Reince Preibus, is able to do just that for this White House: manage the information flow to the president – in a good day, bring order to the White House to alleviate concerns from allies abroad and attempt to rein in the many large egos that are competing for air time on television and face time with the president.
