WATCH: Faizon Love Goes Berzerk At Airport, Pleads Not Guilty To Assault

Comedian Faizon Love has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to 10-TV Columbus.

As shown by video, Love (born Langston Faizon Santisima) opened up a can of whup-ass on the 24-year-old worker, reportedly because he could not get his car which was parked long-term at the airport as he traveled to different jobs across the country.



After a seemingly benign conversation, the 48-year-old comedian known for roles in ABC’s Black-ish and the films Friday, Couples Retreat and Elf, can be seen yoking the valet up and tossing him around, eventually slamming his head into a counter.

Court documents allege that the worker was cut above his eye. Love was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of assault.

“He was innocent, he was basically just trying to get his car, he was basically trying to get away from the incident,” said Love’s attorney John Moore.

The outlet says that the prosecutor said Love had priors including past assault charges, sexual battery, domestic violence and drugs. Love also vehemently defended Bill Cosby on Twitter after news of Cosby’s sexual assault charges came out.

As he was released on $2,000 bond on Wednesday morning, Love spoke to reporters as he left the jail. Of the incident he said, “Somebody lost their cool and somebody got taught a lesson.”

He was then asked what he would say to the valet.

“Watch your mouth boy,” Love said.

