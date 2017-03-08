Race Films now available on DVD

Chicago (BlackNews.com)—Cinematography is one of the ways to tell as many people as possible about some specific issue. In other words, filmmaking is one of the means of impacting people and their opinion. Watching a movie each person searches for some specific message it delivers. With the entrance of cinematography in American life, the Black population received an opportunity to demonstrate their real nature, their skills and knowledge.

The appearance of such film genre in the 1900’s gave Black Americans an opportunity to demonstrate their real lives, the way and how they lived and survived in that contemporary America. Race films genre was an opportunity for African Americans to show the American society their inner world, their lives, and to try to deliver the message that Black people had the same wishes and life principles as other Americans had.

The first film in the Race Film genre was directed by William Foster. He was the first African American, who created the first Black film company in Chicago. He was also among the first directors, who cast only Black people.

Overall, more than five hundred films were shot in this genre and distributed in the USA. However, since the films were not shot in Hollywood, many movies were lost and only about one hundred films can be viewed. Still, even this small portal on race films allows creating an opinion about the importance of the genre and the contribution of understanding the African American community during the first half of the 20th century.

