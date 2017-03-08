Public Notices 3-8-17

CITIZEN POLICE

REVIEW BOARD

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CPRB Case #72-16

Monday, 03/27/17, 6:00 PM

City Council Chambers

510 City County Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Questions may be

directed to: (412) 765-8023



PUBLIC NOTICE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ANNUAL ACTION PLAN FY 2017

Notice is hereby given that Allegheny County, Pennsylvania will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM, in the Allegheny County Economic Development (ACED) 9th floor Conference Room located at One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 regarding the County’s Annual Action Plan for FY 2017. One Chatham Center and the ACED 9th Floor Conference Room are accessible to persons with physical disabilities. If special arrangements, including physical accommodations or limited English proficiency (LEP) accommodations, need to be made in order for citizens to participate in the public hearing, please call Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, at (412) 350-1044 to make those arrangements.

Allegheny County is undertaking the development of an Annual Action Plan, as required by the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to determine the types of projects that will benefit County residents. Part of the Annual Action Plan planning process involves outreach to citizens for input on housing, economic development, and community development needs across the County. Citizen comments are important and will help to determine housing, economic development, and community development needs for FY 2017.

The purpose of this public hearing is to accept citizen comments for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) funds. Allegheny County anticipates receiving Federal funds for these programs from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend this public hearing and they will be given the opportunity to present oral or written testimony concerning the Annual Action Plan for FY 2017. Written comments may also be addressed to Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or by email at howard.schubel@allegheny

county.us. Oral comments may be made by calling (412) 350-1044.

All comments must be received at the ACED Office, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, no later 4:00 PM on March 31, 2017.

Bud Schubel

ACED, Manager of Operations



PUBLIC NOTICE

OPENING OF THE HILLCREST SENIOR RESIDENCES

ONE- (1) BEDROOM SITE BASED WAITING LIST

Effective Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8:00 a.m., the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will open the Hillcrest Senior Residences one- (1) bedroom waiting list for all families that require, and qualify for a one- (1) bedroom unit. Families must meet the specific bedroom size requirements along with the elderly family requirements that are; the head of household, spouse or co-head of household must be age 62 or older.

HACP will only be accepting pre-applications in person. Pre-applications can be obtained at the HACP Occupancy Department, 100 Ross Street, 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219. Persons with disabilities requiring accommodation to submit a pre-application can contact the Disability Compliance office at 412-456-5282. For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384.

This event is for the Hillcrest Senior Residences Community ONLY and is completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher and Low Income Public Housing Programs.

The Housing Authority of the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: