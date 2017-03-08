Pittsburgh has a wage gap. But what does that really mean?

Men employed by the City of Pittsburgh, on average, earn more money than women. Similarly, White people employed by the city, on average, earn more than people of color.

This is what’s known as a wage gap. And among public employees in Pittsburgh, it is real.

PublicSource requested data from the city detailing salaries, bonuses and overtime pay for public workers who were employed in 2016. An analysis of that data revealed the ways that men, women, White people and people of color are paid and promoted.

