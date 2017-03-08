Business
Philly, Pittsburgh and Denver local news websites are merged

Posted 16 mins ago.


The Associated Press
Jim Brady Founder & CEO, Spirited Media

 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The operator of local news websites in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh is expanding with the addition of an online news operation in Denver.

Spirited Media announced the merger Wednesday and said it wants to expand to a fourth city by year’s end.

The merger brings together digital news sites Billy Penn in Philadelphia, The Incline in Pittsburgh and Denverite in Denver.

Spirited Media chief executive Jim Brady says maintaining a unique identity for each news site is critical. But he says merging parts of the business that don’t have to be local is key to the company’s success.

Spirited says Denverite investor Gordon Crovitz, former publisher of The Wall Street Journal, will join its board.

Gannett Co. Inc. invested in Spirited last year and has a spot on its board.

