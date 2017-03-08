Meetings 3-8-17

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED MEETING

Public Notice is hereby given that the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission meeting of March 27, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. has been rescheduled for March 20, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the SPC Conference Center, Suite 400, Two Chatham Center, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219. SPC is committed to compliance with the non-discrimination requirements of applicable civil rights statutes, Executive Orders, regulations and policies. Meeting facilities are accessible by persons with disabilities. Accommodations may be provided for those with special needs related to language, sight or hearing with 72 hours advance notice. If you have a request for special accommodations or desire additional information, please contact Shannon O’Connell at (412) 391-5590, Ext. 334, or soconnell@spcregion.org.

